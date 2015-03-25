Judge Allows Ex-Soldier's Statements to be Heard at Iraq Murder Trial

A federal judge will allow jurors to hear statements made by a former 101st Airborne Division soldier after his arrest on murder and sexual assault charges stemming from his tour of duty in Iraq.

U.S. District Judge Thomas B. Russell ruled Tuesday that 22-year-old Steven D. Green willingly made the statements to FBI agents. Among other comments, Green told the agents, "Guess I'm looking at spending the rest of my life in jail" after his arrest in June 2006 in North Carolina.

Russell says the agents didn't question Green or force him to talk, making the comments admissible.

Green is scheduled to face trial on April 27, 2009. Green faces a possible death sentence if convicted on 16 charges involving the rape and slaying of an Iraqi teenager and the killing of her family.