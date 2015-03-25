Johnny Depp, Second 'Pirates' Clean Up at MTV Movie Awards

Captain Jack Sparrow was the big winner at the MTV Movie Awards Sunday as "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" was named best movie and its star, Johnny Depp, won for best performance.

Depp joined "Pirates" producer Jerry Bruckheimer to accept the Golden Popcorn trophy.

"This is the man who did it all right here, Johnny Depp," Bruckheimer said. "Without him, we wouldn't be here."

