John McCain Gets Angry, Kind of

You may remember that I advised John McCain to get on the side of the folks and focus on corrupt business people and politicians who have just about destroyed the American economy. In the debate this week we saw little passion about that, as both McCain and Obama spoke like politicians, not real people in the face of the economic chaos.

But a funny thing happened on the campaign trail. The folks began to tell John McCain the same thing I told him. Get mad. Get the bad guys.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's time that you two are representing us, and we are mad. So go get them!

JOHN MCCAIN: Well, I think I got the message.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will you assure us that, as president, you will take immediate action to investigate, prosecute and name the names of the people actually responsible?

MCCAIN: I will. And you know their names. And you will know more of their names. Congressman Barney Frank and Senator Chris Dodd.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Now that was just great. The folks seizing control of the situation and confronting John McCain.

Now if the senator uses the anger of the folks in Wednesday's debate, he might get somewhere. But if it's the same old same old, Obama wins.

The Gallup tracking poll Friday shows Obama up by 10. And a brand-new FOX News poll shows Obama leading McCain by 15 points on the economy.

So it's clear that if John McCain wants to be president, he has to understand that most Americans want the bad guys prosecuted, and that includes investigating senators and congresspeople.

Look, last July, Barney Frank said publicly that going forward, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were solid. That, of course, was not true. Most likely, Frank just made an enormous mistake, but there is a chance he misled investors. That needs to be investigated, and that's what I mean. John McCain has got to be a crusader for justice here.

Finally, the side issues of Bill Ayers, ACORN and other dubious Obama associations are interesting and relevant, but nothing close to the economy. That will decide the election.

And that's "The Memo."

Pinheads & Patriots

Unfortunately we don't have a patriot tonight because we have two pinheads.

First, the liars at Media Matters are at it again. David Brock puts out daily deceit on the Internet, and the latest is this: "O'Reilly falsely claimed Obama did not vote to condemn attacks on Petraeus and Kerry."

Brock tells his Kool-Aid drinking audience that Obama did vote for an amendment sponsored by Barbara Boxer that denounced MoveOn and attacks on John Kerry. What Brock does not tell his Kool-Aid drinking audience is that Obama refused to vote on another Senate amendment, this one sponsored by John Corning, that also condemned MoveOn. That was the vote I was referring to, and Brock knew it. But Brock is a weasel and a liar, and he always does this.

Now, I should have pointed out there were two amendments. Obama did vote for the Boxer amendment, but he did not vote on the Corning amendment. So that's my fault. I should have been clearer on that. But I am not a liar, and Brock is, in addition to being a pinhead.

Another pinhead is Louis Farrakhan, who recently said this:

Click here to watch "Pinheads & Patriots."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LOUIS FARRAKHAN, NATION OF ISLAM: You are the instruments that God is going to use to bring about universal change. And that is why Barack has captured the youth and he has involved young people in a political process that they didn't care anything about. That's a sign. When the messiah speaks, the youth will hear. And the messiah is absolutely speaking.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Now, can you imagine Barack Obama? He's got to hate that, and Farrakhan knows this hurts the senator. It's unbelievable.

— You can catch Bill O'Reilly's "Talking Points Memo" and "Pinheads & Patriots" weeknights at 8 and 11 p.m. ET on the FOX News Channel and any time on foxnews.com/oreilly. Send your comments to: oreilly@foxnews.com