Jang Wins Women's British Open

Jeong Jang shot a 3-under 69 to win the Women's British Open by four strokes Sunday, while Annika Sorenstam's quest for her third major title of the year ended with a fifth-place finish. The South Korean, who led after each round at Royal Birkdale, was six strokes ahead at the turn on the way to the first victory of her six-year LPGA career.

Jang finished at 16-under 272 while Sophie Gustafson, winner here in 2000 before the championship became a major, shot a 67 and was at 12-under 276 for the tournament.

Sorenstam, who began the day tied for second at 8 under, shot a 71 to finish 9-under 279. Her day ended with a double bogey on the 18th hole.

Michelle Wie, the 15-year-old amateur playing her final tournament before returning to high school in Hawaii, birdied the last two holes for a 69 and finished at 10-under 278 and in a tie for third place.