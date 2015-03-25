James Brown: Not Ready to Quit Yet

Legendary soul singer James Brown (search) on Sunday shrugged off talk of retirement and said his work is the root of much of today's music.

The 71-year-old "Godfather of Soul" said in a telephone interview that he can still spread love, tolerance and understanding through his songs.

"Retire for what? What would I do? I made my name as a person that is helping. I'm like Moses in the music business," he said.

In December, Brown underwent surgery to treat prostate cancer (search), which came on the heels of a long battle with diabetes. But he said he "feels good" and showed no ill effects during his performance Friday night in Jakarta.

Brown, who spent time in jail in the 1980s and 1990s on drug and assault charges, also said that Michael Jackson (search) has been set up like many entertainers who are believed to have a lot of money.

He said the pop star should be helping tsunami-ravaged Southeast Asia instead of defending himself against child molestation charges in court.

The singer also discussed problems with his 33-year-old wife, Tommie Rae (search), whom he pleaded guilty to pushing to the floor and threatening to kill last year.

"My wife and I have suffered enough," he said. "If you're going to be big and popular, you're going to have to take the fall if there is fall to be taken. I can take it. Let them say what they want. Whatever they say, she is mine and I'm hers."