Jail Transport Bus Hit by Car on South Florida Interstate

Authorities say a passenger car and a jail transport bus crashed on Interstate-95 in South Florida.

Authorities say the car lost control and came into the path of the bus, striking it.

The car's driver was transported to the hospital and the passenger denied any injuries.

There were 44 inmates and two deputies on the bus. Authorities said several inmates complained of minor injuries and they will remain on the bus. They will be transported to a Broward Sheriff's Office jail medical facility for further evaluation.