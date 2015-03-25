Italian Mafia Fugitive Arrested After 10 Years on the Run

Dutch police have arrested an alleged Italian drug baron Sunday on an international arrest warrant.

Giuseppe Nirta, 35, is reportedly head of the Nirta crime clan. He has been a fugitive for 10 years. Spokesman Wim de Bruin of the national prosecutors office said Nirta was tracked at the request of Italian authorities and arrested in Amsterdam.

He says Nirta is wanted for evading a 14-year prison sentence on an Italian drug trafficking conviction.

Italian authorities will request his extradition, De Bruin said.

The Nirta clan, of San Luca, has been involved for years in a bloody turf war among 'ndrangheta crime syndicate families.