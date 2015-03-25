And now the most interesting two minutes in television, the latest from the political grapevine:

The Leading Facts

Democratic frontrunner, John Kerry (search) has said that he, "led the fight" for deficit reduction in 1985. And more recently, "led the fight" against President Bush's Medicare prescription drug bill.

But according to the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg Public Policy Center, the measure to launch the balanced budget was drafted by two Republicans and Kerry was not the first to back it in 1985.

And The Washington Post said three months ago that it was Sen. Ted Kennedy who, "led the fight" against President Bush's prescription drug bill.

Is Dean Being Mean to Kerry?

And speaking of Kerry, Howard Dean, as we noted earlier, is keeping those rumors that the senator has had Botox treatments alive and Websites continue to post pictures like these, claiming the one on the left is Kerry before Botox treatments. And the one on the right, taken last week on primary day in New Hampshire, supposedly after treatment.

But here on the left is Kerry from "Fox News Sunday," two days before the New Hampshire primary. He arrived too late to get full makeup, and as you can see, he looks as wrinkle and tired as in any of those before pictures.

Which would mean that if he had Botox surgery, he must have gotten it done in the midst of a frenzied scheduled in the last 48 hours of the New Hampshire campaign, so that he would suddenly look younger on primary night. So, is it Botox or is it makeup? You decide.

The New Republic's Apology

Based on quotes dug up from the Center for American Progress, which is largely financed by anti-Bush billionaire, George Soros, The New Republic accused White House spokesman Scott McClellan of being inconsistent on Iraq. Noting that McClellan says he never used the word "imminent" to describe the threat posed to the United States, even though one year ago McClellan said, "this was about an imminent threat."

But one year ago, McClellan was talking about an imminent threat not to the United States but to Iran. The New Republic has since apologized to the White House.

Too Fast for the Campaign Trail?

And Wesley Clark's campaign trying to finish fast in Oklahoma may have tried too hard. Clark was pulled over by police on an Oklahoma highway, Clark going 88 miles per hour in a 75-mile-per-hour zone.

The driver, a Clark staffer was given a $150 speeding ticket and so were the drivers of two other cars traveling with Clark. Clark's driver insisted he had the cruise control set at 83. No word from Clark.

