Iraqis Find Mass Grave North of Baghdad

An Iraqi police official says a mass grave has been found in a former Sunni insurgent stronghold north of Baghdad.

The official says police found about 40 decomposing bodies Friday in the grave in al-Midaan village, 15 miles north of Baghdad.

The official says police estimate the victims were killed in 2006, when many Sunni insurgents operated in the area around al-Midaan.

The official says police learned of the grave after they seized several terrorists and interrogated them.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because he was not authorized to talk to the media.