Iraqi Police: Minibus Bombs Kill 11 Southeast of Baghdad

An Iraqi police official says bombs attached to two minibuses have exploded southeast of Baghdad, killing at least 11 people.

The official says 11 also have been wounded in the bombings in the primarily Shiite city of Kut.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the details to the media. A hospital official has confirmed the casualties.

The bombings are the latest in a series of attacks in Iraq that have killed hundreds in recent weeks, raising fears about the abilities of Iraq's security forces to protect Iraqis.

The official says the first bomb exploded at about 1 p.m., killing nine. He says a short time later a second bomb exploded, killing two.