©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Iraq Group Threatens to Kill Two Bulgarians

By | Associated Press

BAGHDAD, Iraq – An Iraqi insurgent group threatened Friday to execute two Bulgarian (search) hostages if the U.S. military did not release all Iraqi detainees within 24 hours, according to a videotape broadcast on the al-Jazeera (search) television station.

The group calling itself Monotheism and Jihad (search) sent al-Jazeera a video showing the two unidentified Bulgarians sitting with their hands cuffed, flanked by three armed masked men.

Al-Jazeera's newscaster read the group's demands.