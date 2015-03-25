Iraq Group Threatens to Kill Two Bulgarians

An Iraqi insurgent group threatened Friday to execute two Bulgarian (search) hostages if the U.S. military did not release all Iraqi detainees within 24 hours, according to a videotape broadcast on the al-Jazeera (search) television station.

The group calling itself Monotheism and Jihad (search) sent al-Jazeera a video showing the two unidentified Bulgarians sitting with their hands cuffed, flanked by three armed masked men.

Al-Jazeera's newscaster read the group's demands.