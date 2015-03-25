Iraq Bomb Kills Child

A homicide car bomb exploded in the Iraqi capital on Tuesday, killing one child and wounding at least four people, officials said. The bomber also died in the blast.

The explosion occurred near Bab al-Muadhim (search), a compound of several medical hospitals in northeastern Baghdad, police Col. Muhanad Sadoun (search) said.

The bomber was trying to hit a traffic police patrol in the area, but crashed into a tree by accident, Sadoun said. One child was killed and four people were wounded, including one policeman.

The blast could be heard across the city.