Iran Says it Will Strike Israel's Nuclear Sites if Attacked

Lebanon's Al Manar TV says Iran's defense minister has warned that his country will strike Israel's nuclear sites if the Jewish state attacks Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Wednesday report says Gen. Ahmad Vahidi made his comments to reporters while visiting Damascus, capital of neighboring Syria. Al Manar is the mouthpiece of Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese guerrilla group and political party. Iran's English language Press TV also carried Vahidi's comments.

Israel has not ruled out a military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities. Israel, the United States and other Western nations say Iran is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

Iran denies the charge. It says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.