Last Update March 25, 2015

Iran Calls IAEA Report 'Deplorable,' Warns of 'New Limits' in Cooperation

By | Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran's new parliament speaker says Tehran could impose new limits on its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Iran's former nuclear negotiator, Ali Larijani, was elected as parliament speaker Wednesday. Moments later, he told parliament that a new report by the International Atomic Energy Agency was "deplorable."

The report issued Monday said Iran may be withholding information needed to establish whether it tried to make nuclear weapons.

Larijani says that if "this behavior continues, the new parliament... will set new limits in cooperation with the IAEA." His comments drew chants of "God is great" and "Death to America" from the chamber.