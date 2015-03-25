Iowa Woman Chases Off Armed Intruders With Broom

A broom-wielding woman with four children at home chased off two armed men who broke into a Des Moines house and demanded money.

The men allegedly kicked in the house's door Wednesday night and told the four children, ages 10 and younger, to get on the floor.

The woman, who was not identified by police, chased the men out of the house and down the street while swinging a broom at them.

Des Moines Police Capt. David Huberty says one of the men turned a fired a gun at the woman, who was not injured.

Police later found bullet damage to a vehicle nearby.

Huberty says police think the men fled in a car. Police found a handgun and a glove in a snowdrift.