Iowa Father Accused of Picking up Daughter at Day Care Drunk

An Iowa City man has been arrested for allegedly being drunk when he picked up his daughter from a day care center and then being involved in an accident.

Iowa City police say 47-year-old James Geiser was drunk when he picked up his 3-year-old daughter from a day care center on Monday. Court records show that Geiser was involved in a traffic accident a short time later and fled the scene.

He was found at his home by police, who say he had his daughter with him the whole time.

Court records show that Geiser's blood-alcohol level was 0.191 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

He was charged with child endangerment and drunken driving.