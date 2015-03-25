Investigators Say They'd Negotiate With Female Companion of Mob Boss James 'Whitey' Bulger

The FBI's special agent in charge of the global manhunt for Most Wanted fugitive James "Whitey" Bulger says he'd be open to negotiating with his alleged female companion, Catherine Greig.

Greig, 58, faces charges of harboring a federal fugitive, but investigators say they'd consider striking a deal with the bleached blond dental assistant, according to the Boston Herald.

"We'd welcome it," Richard Teahan, the supervisory special agent who leads the Bulger Task Force, told the newspaper on Tuesday.

Bulger, the former head of Boston's Winter Hill Gang, has been a fugitive since January 1995. He has been charged in connection with the serial killings of 19 people and is on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list.

The notorious gangster who inspired the Oscar-winning film "The Departed" turns 80 on Sept. 3. There is still a $2 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Several witnesses have reported sightings of Bulger, the last confirmed one being in Piccadilly Square in London in 2002.

Teahan said there has been an increase in suspected sightings of Bulger in Florida this year, according to the Herald.

The FBI released two new sketches of Bulger using age enhancement technology. One shows the fugitive with hair implants, the Herald said.

Bulger was an FBI informant. Authorities say he gave the feds information on his gang's main rival, the New England mob.

