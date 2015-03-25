Intoxicated Nebraska Man Assaults Wife for Macaroni Dinner

A North Platte man faces a domestic assault charge after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend for making him macaroni for dinner.

Police say Donald Jacobs Jr. was arrested last Saturday.

Investigator Dale Matuszczak says the woman called for help after locking herself in a bathroom.

Matuszczak says she apparently had been hit with a cooking pot, suffering a cut on her nose and bruise on her face.

According to the police report, Jacobs was intoxicated and assaulted the woman when he discovered she made macaroni for his dinner. Food was tossed around the house as he hit the woman with the pot.

Jacobs is charged with second-degree domestic assault.