Insulation Co. to Pay $25M in Rhode Island Nightclub Fire

A company that made insulation used in a Rhode Island nightclub that burned down five years ago has agreed to pay $25 million to survivors of the fire and relatives of the 100 people killed.

The settlement with Elmwood Park, N.J.-based Sealed Air Corp. was disclosed in court papers Friday.

It's the latest settlement stemming from the February 2003 fire at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, which began when pyrotechnics for the band Great White ignited flammable soundproofing foam on the club's walls.

So far, more than $147 million has been offered to survivors and victims' relatives.

Victims' lawyers say Sealed Air made foam used as soundproofing that was installed in the club in 1996. They say the foam burned too easily and produced toxic gas.