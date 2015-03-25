Inmate Files Lawsuit Over Lack of Health Services in New Jersey Jail

A Costa Rican woman who was on an international most wanted list after a murder 12 years ago until her arrest in the United States has filed a lawsuit over what she says was a lack of health services in a New Jersey jail, so severe that her advanced stage of breast cancer went undetected for months.

A lawyer for Maria Magdalena Pacheco Bolanos, who is awaiting extradition to her native country to stand trial as an accomplice to the slaying, filed suit in federal court in Newark.

Attorney Gil Garcia says that by the time a judge ordered Pacheco brought to a doctor, she was diagnosed with an advanced case of breast cancer and had to undergo a mastectomy.

A jail spokesman said he would look into the complaint. He had no immediate comment.