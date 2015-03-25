Indiana Lawyer Wakes Up in Trash Can After Night of Drinking

A southern Indiana lawyer says he's embarrassed and has apologized for being found asleep headfirst in neighbor's trash can after a night of drinking.

No charges have been filed against Larry Wilder, who is the Jeffersonville City Council's attorney. The council president says she'll call a special meeting next week to discuss Wilder's status with the city.

Wilder says he was with friends for dinner and drinks in nearby Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday night but was driven home in a client's limousine and remembers little of what happened after that. A neighbor found Wilder in the trash can early Wednesday and called police, who helped Wilder home.

Jeffersonville Police Chief Tim Deeringer says no crime was committed and that Wilder was cooperative and not a threat to anyone.