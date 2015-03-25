Indiana Attorney General Warns of Swine Flu Scam

Indiana's attorney general is warning of a telephone scam offering the sale of "mandatory swine flu kits."

Attorney General Greg Zoeller says telephone solicitors are telling people that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Department of Homeland Security are requiring the purchase of the kits to test for the swine flu virus.

Zoeller said Friday the claims are false and the callers are "cynically exploiting people's fears in order to commit fraud." He says they may also be in violation of Indiana's telephone privacy laws, and anyone who has been contacted by such a solicitor should notify his office at 1-800-382-5516.

Zoeller did not say how many people had been solicited.