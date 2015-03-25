Illinois Bicyclist Tased After Running From Police

A 39-year-old Illinois man was Tased after he ran from police trying to stop him because he was riding a bicycle with improper lighting equipment, the Enterprise Record reported.

Police said when a Glenn County sheriff's deputy got the attention of Omar Herrada Rivera, he jumped from his bike and started to run away, the newspaper reported.

After the deputy chased him half a block and warned the cyclist several times he would use the Taser, the deputy did, according to the report.

But police said the man did not receive a shock, the newspaper reported.

Police told the Enterprise Records the deputy's use of the Taser was justified because the suspect was running toward a home.

Rivera was charged with resisting arrest, riding a bicycle without proper lighting, riding under the influence of alcohol and use of false citizenship/government documents.

