'Idol' Audition Dates Set

Would-be American idols have a shot at auditioning for the hit Fox series in eight U.S. cities starting next month, the network said.

"American Idol" (search) auditions begin Aug. 4 in Cleveland. Other tryouts are set for Washington, D.C., on Aug. 18; Orlando, Fla., Aug. 26; New Orleans, Aug. 31; Las Vegas, Sept. 12; Anchorage, Sept. 28; and San Francisco, Oct. 5.

An audition also will be held in St. Louis but the date has yet to be announced, Fox said Monday.

The talent contest, which returns in January for its fourth season, has raised the age limit for contestants by four years, to 28. The minimum age remains 16.

Previous winners are Kelly Clarkson, (search) Ruben Studdard (search) and Fantasia Barrino (search). The series is up for a best reality-competition Emmy Award at the Sept. 19 ceremony.