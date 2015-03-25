Hugh Jackman Named Sexiest Man Alive

He has played an action hero in blockbuster films, won a Tony award for his turn on Broadway and is a proud dad of two – but hunky actor Hugh Jackman now has another title to be proud of –People magazine’s 2008 Sexiest Man Alive.

The “Australia” star, 40, definitely earned his title, and at 6ft. 2in, he is known for his hard body. But what you may not know about the star is that he has a softer side.

According to People, he sings ballads at home, makes pancakes for son Oscar, 8, daughter Ava, 3, as well as his wife Deb.

“Deb and my kids have been the best things that have ever happened to me, without a doubt,” he told People.

So what were his wife’s thoughts on the coveted “Sexiest” title?

“Obviously, Brad wasn’t available this year,” she said.

Other men featured in the issue include Blair Underwood, Daniel Craig and Zac Efron.

