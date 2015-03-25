Hugh Grant and British Society Girlfriend Jemima Khan Split Up

Ladies, Hugh Grant is back on the market.

The "Music and Lyrics" star, 46, and his girlfriend, 33-year-old British socialite Jemima Khan, "have decided to split amicably," the actor's representative, Robert Garlock, said Friday in a statement to The Associated Press.

Grant, who rose to fame in the romantic comedies "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Notting Hill," previously dated Elizabeth Hurley.

Khan, the daughter of billionaire James Goldsmith, has two sons from her marriage to politician Imran Khan.