How to Survive a Fall From a 47-Story High-Rise

Experts are grappling with how a New York City window washer miraculously survived a plunge from a 47-story high-rise that killed his brother, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Doctors and physicists said the stunning fall suffered by Alcides Moreno, 37, would have normally meant sure death, but that the 125 mph descent was possibly blunted by random air currents rising between the city's tall buildings and by an aluminum platform he clung to while falling hundreds of feet, the Post reported.

Experts said that the extra bit of resistance, which slowed his descent, saved his life.

"This guy absolutely should have died," Dr. Sheldon Teperman, director of trauma and critical-care surgery at Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx, told the Post.

Moreno and his brother Edgar, 30, fell as they were getting ready to work outside a luxury apartment building on Dec. 7.

Moreno remains in critical condition but has moved his arms and legs and tried to open his eyes, the Post reported. Edgar did not survive.