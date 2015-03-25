How Many Democrats Wanted Bush to Fail?

A quick trip around Hannity's America...

Remember When…

Democrats have recently criticized Rush Limbaugh's comments in which he said he hopes some of the Obama administration's policies fail. Well, we are turning back the clock all the way to the year 2006. In a FOX News/Opinion Dynamics poll from August of that year, Republicans, Democrats and Independents were asked whether or not they wanted President Bush to succeed. Fifty-one percent of Democrats said that they want President Bush to fail. Keep in mind this poll was conducted in the summer of 2006 as violence in Iraq intensified and many of our young men and women were giving their lives, and yet, a majority of Democrats were hoping for failure.

Apparently Mr. Obama did bring change to Washington. Back in 2006, dissent was welcomed and flew under the radar of the mainstream media. Now in 2009, people like Rush are finding out you criticize the president, you do so at your own peril.

Schumer Sounds Off

Chuck Schumer made an appearance on "Meet the Press" Sunday, mostly to lead the cheerleading squad for Barack Obama. Senator Lindsay Graham's suggestion that the Democrats may want to cut back on spending did not go over well with Mr. Schumer. His ridiculous response gets our Liberal Translation treatment:

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y.: If we did what the Republican mainstream wants and cut back even further, the numbers would be worse.

LIBERAL TRANSLATION: I don't have the numbers to back it up, just take my word for it.

SCHUMER: No one except hard right ideologues believe it.

LIBERAL TRANSLATION: Gibbs taught me that line. I think it's a winner!

SCHUMER: Now let's get to the banking issue. First, the two are related. One of the reasons the banks are in worst shape today than they were six months ago in October is because the economy is worse.

LIBERAL TRANSLATION: I swear, the president had nothing to do with making the economy worse.

SCHUMER: Every day the economy gets worse, the banks in bad shape already get worse. So you need to do both at once. You have to get the economy going and you have to solve the financial crisis.

LIBERAL TRANSLATION: Banks, economy, finance — I think they're all connected somehow.

At some point, Senator Schumer, calling everybody who opposes your irresponsible policies a far-right ideologue won't fly, so you may want to consult with your buddy Robert Gibbs and get some new talking points.

Gore-y Details

Our Meltdown segment is brought to you, once again, courtesy of our vanquished vice president.

We told you Friday about Mr. Gore's appearance at The Wall Street Journal's economics conference, which, shockingly, he used to discuss global warming. During the appearance, Danish statistician Bjorn Lomborg challenged Mr. Gore to a debate about the usefulness of spending billions to prevent global warming. The Wall Street Journal has now made that tape available.

BJORN LOMBORG, DANISH STATISTICIAN: Do you want to have a debate on that? Would you be willing to have a debate with me on that point?

AL GORE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: Look, I — you know, I think that — I want to be polite to you. But you know, the scientific community has dealt with this — the approach is extremely misleading, and the scientific community has gone through this chapter and verse.

It's not an either/or proposition, and we have long since passed the time when we as a civilization, let alone we as the United States of America, should pretend that this is a "on the one hand, on the other hand kind" of situation.

I don't know, Al, isn't there some saying about science being a kind of ongoing debate?

The Votes Are In…

Some not-so-shocking news from the Korean peninsula courtesy of none other than Al Jazeera: It appears that the results are in from Sunday's national elections in North Korea and that Kim Jong-il has won re-election with, you guessed it, 100 percent of the votes.

That's quite a feat considering the country's state-run news agency reported that all registered voters participated in voting at all constituencies in the country. KCNA also declared that voters have renewed their "unshakable determination to devotedly safeguard" the North Korean leader.

Call me cynical, but I'm not sure if I'm buying these results. Where is world-renowned election monitor Jimmy Carter when you need him?