House Painter Arrested in Triple Murder Case

A La Grande house painter wanted for the murders of three people he knew in Union County has been captured in Washington state.

Thurston County, Wash., Sheriff's Lt. Chris Mealy said that 42-year-old Gregory Alvin Cook was captured by deputies without incident Monday at a residence outside the town of Rainier, Wash.

Union County District Attorney Tim Thompson said the deputies in Washington were acting on information from investigators in Oregon.

Cook faces murder charges in the deaths of three unemployed people from Elgin. They are 51-year-old Shannon M. McKillop, whose severed hand was found in a small pond, 50-year-old Frank M. Scaramuzzi and 28-year-old Jeremiah H. Johnston.