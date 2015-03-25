Homicide Bomber Kills At Least 6 During Iraq Funeral

An Iraqi police official says at least six people are dead after a suicide bomber struck a funeral in western Iraq.

The official says the bomber detonated an explosive belt Monday inside a tent for mourners in the mostly Sunni area of Haditha, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad. At least 15 people are injured.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media.

The funeral was for a member of the al-Daghaytha tribe, which includes members of the police and army.

Haditha is located in Anbar province, which was once a stronghold for the Sunni insurgency but became a key battleground for U.S.-led forces after many tribes turned against al-Qaida in Iraq and other groups.