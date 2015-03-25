Here’s the latest edition of Some Stories You Won't Find on any other Sunday show:

A Scoundrel By Any Name

According to newspaper stories out of London, BBC reporters are now banned from calling Saddam Hussein the "former dictator." BBC executives sent an e-mail to their staff saying they must refer to him as "the deposed former president."

A BBC spokeswoman said this was to remind reporters of the need to “use neutral language."

Holiday Spirit -- PETA Style

As families attend holiday plays like the Nutcracker, organizers from PETA -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals -- will be there waiting. Members of the group plan to hand out anti-fur leaflets to any child whose mother is wearing fur. Inside are graphic pictures of creatures that are killed for their pelts.

PETA organizers promise to spread their special holiday cheer to some 20 cities.

Got Milk?

And if you're not a fan of fruitcakes you may want to consider a donation to The National Fruitcake roundup in Buffalo, New York.

The mayor there wants your unwanted -- and unopened goodies -- for a fruitcake eating contest. Contestants will have 12 minutes to wolf down as many fruitcakes as they can.

According to experts, almost 100,000 fruitcakes are neglected every year.