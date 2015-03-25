Hofstra University to Drop Football Team

Hofstra University is dropping its football team, citing high costs and low interest from the college community.

In a statement obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, university president Stuart Rabinowitz says "the choice was painful but clear."

He says factors include the cost of running the football program and the team's inability to generate significant interest, financial support or attendance.

The decision follows a two-year review of sports spending at Hofstra. Rabinowitz says there are no plans to cut any other sports at the Long Island school.

Last week, Northeastern University in Boston dropped football after 74 years.