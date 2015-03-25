Hispanic Vote Crucial for Presidential Win

Landing the Hispanic vote (search) could be key to winning the 2004 presidential election, as a record 7 million Hispanics are expected to turn out this year, up 1 million from four years ago.

And many Hispanics say they are still undecided.

Colorado resident Genaro Rodarte Jr., who is among those who haven't made up their minds, said the candidates "should pay attention to us because we are growing."

About half of American Hispanic voters consider themselves Democrats, but that's less than the 62 percent who voted for Al Gore (search) in 2000. Thirty-five percent voted for George W. Bush (search).

Bush's campaign believes it will take more — 48 percent — to win the election this time.

Both Republicans and Democrats will be working overtime to get Hispanics to register to vote. Only about a third of those of voting age actually register. But once they do, a high percentage turns out to vote.

The Hispanic vote is considered up for grabs in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Florida and the candidates aren't taking any Hispanic voters for granted.

