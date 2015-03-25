Here's My List of Family-Friendly Flicks and TV Shows
It can be so hard to find a movie that your whole family can watch together. Well, now you don't have to look so hard! Below is my list of family-friendly flicks and TV for this week that everyone can enjoy. Click on any of them for an in-depth description. Enjoy!
Family-Friendly Entertainment for the Weekend of February 23 — February 25
Movies
? The Astronaut Farmer (courtesy Warner Bros.)
· Bridge to Terabithia (courtesy Walt Disney Pictures)
On Video this Weekend
? Flushed Away (Dream Works)
· The Prestige (Buena Vista)
· Crossover (Sony)
· For Your Consideration (Warner Independent)
Friday on TV
? Man Vs. Wild (Discovery Channel)
· Mysteries of the Smithsonian (Travel Channel)
· Hanna Montana (Disney Channel)
Saturday on TV
? America’s Ballroom Challenge (PBS)
· Animal Precinct (Animal Channel)
· League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (FX)
Sunday on TV
? Smokey and the Bandit II (CMT)
· Dirty Jobs (Discovery Channel)
You can reach me at e.d.hill@foxnews.com or through my Web site: www.hillfriends.com where I also have a review of Bill O’Reilly’s new book.
E.D. Hill anchors 'FOX News Live' weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET.