Here's My List of Family-Friendly Flicks and TV Shows

It can be so hard to find a movie that your whole family can watch together. Well, now you don't have to look so hard! Below is my list of family-friendly flicks and TV for this week that everyone can enjoy. Click on any of them for an in-depth description. Enjoy!

Family-Friendly Entertainment for the Weekend of February 23 — February 25

Movies

? The Astronaut Farmer (courtesy Warner Bros.)

· Bridge to Terabithia (courtesy Walt Disney Pictures)

On Video this Weekend

? Flushed Away (Dream Works)

· The Prestige (Buena Vista)

· Crossover (Sony)

· For Your Consideration (Warner Independent)

Friday on TV

? Man Vs. Wild (Discovery Channel)

· Mysteries of the Smithsonian (Travel Channel)

· Hanna Montana (Disney Channel)

Saturday on TV

? America’s Ballroom Challenge (PBS)

· Animal Precinct (Animal Channel)

· League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (FX)

Sunday on TV

? Smokey and the Bandit II (CMT)

· Dirty Jobs (Discovery Channel)

