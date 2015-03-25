Heather Locklear, Richie Sambora Officially Divorced

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora are officially divorced.

The pair's split was finalized Wednesday in documents filed in Superior Court.

Actress Locklear, 45, filed for divorce from Bon Jovi guitarist Sambora, 47, in February 2006 after 11 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences.

Custody of the pair's daughter, Ava, visitation rights and spousal support will be ordered in a proposed judgment, according to the divorce papers. The judgment is being kept private.

In court papers filed in March 2006, Sambora asked for joint physical and legal custody of Ava, and that the court give up its right to order him to pay spousal support to Locklear. He also asked that the duo's premarital agreement be enforced.

Locklear's publicist CeCe Yorke declined to comment beyond confirming the divorce as final.

Calls to Sambora's attorney Susan Wiesner were not immediately returned.

Locklear was previously married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.