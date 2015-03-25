Health Advisory Lifted at Luxury Miami Hotel

A health advisory has been lifted for a luxury Miami hotel that was forced to relocate guests because of possible bacteria in its water system.

Miami-Dade County health officials issued the advisory earlier this month after three former guests of the EPIC Hotel were diagnosed with Legionnaires' Disease. One died.

Investigators found that the hotel's filtration system may have been stripping chlorine from the water, leaving it vulnerable to bacterial growth.

County health officials said Saturday that the hotel's water is safe, and they haven't concluded that it was the source of the bacteria.

The hotel disconnected its filters, flushed its water system with chlorine, sanitized bathroom fixtures and installed a new disinfecting system.