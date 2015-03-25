Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 14, 2015

Health Advisory Lifted at Luxury Miami Hotel

By | Associated Press

MIAMI – A health advisory has been lifted for a luxury Miami hotel that was forced to relocate guests because of possible bacteria in its water system.

Miami-Dade County health officials issued the advisory earlier this month after three former guests of the EPIC Hotel were diagnosed with Legionnaires' Disease. One died.

Investigators found that the hotel's filtration system may have been stripping chlorine from the water, leaving it vulnerable to bacterial growth.

County health officials said Saturday that the hotel's water is safe, and they haven't concluded that it was the source of the bacteria.

The hotel disconnected its filters, flushed its water system with chlorine, sanitized bathroom fixtures and installed a new disinfecting system.