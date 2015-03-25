Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update March 25, 2015

Head to Head: U.S. vs Iraq

By | Fox News

The following facts and figures offer a look at how the United States and Iraq shape up against each other:

Geographic Size:
Iraq: 271,596 sq miles
U.S.:  5,983,517 sq miles

Population:
Iraq: 24,001,816 people
U.S.: 280,562,489 people

Defense Spending:
Iraq: $1.3 billion (1998 Jane's estimate)
U.S.: $312 billion (authorized for FY 2002)

Total Armed Forces — Active Duty:
Iraq: 402,000 soldiers
U.S.: 1,398,238 soldiers

Military Manpower — Males Reaching Military Age Annually:  
 Iraq: 274,035
U.S.: 2,053,179

Army — Active Duty:
Iraq: 350,000
U.S.: 481,266

Navy — Active Duty:
Iraq: 5,000
U.S.: 381,901

Air Force — Active Duty:
Iraq: 30,000 (with 17,000 in air defense)
U.S.: 362,330

Air Force — Fighter/Attack Aircraft:
Iraq: 35
U.S.: 1,631

Source: C.I.A., Jane's