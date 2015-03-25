Head to Head: U.S. vs Iraq

The following facts and figures offer a look at how the United States and Iraq shape up against each other:

Geographic Size:

Iraq: 271,596 sq miles

U.S.: 5,983,517 sq miles

Population:

Iraq: 24,001,816 people

U.S.: 280,562,489 people

Defense Spending:

Iraq: $1.3 billion (1998 Jane's estimate)

U.S.: $312 billion (authorized for FY 2002)

Total Armed Forces — Active Duty:

Iraq: 402,000 soldiers

U.S.: 1,398,238 soldiers

Military Manpower — Males Reaching Military Age Annually:

Iraq: 274,035

U.S.: 2,053,179

Army — Active Duty:

Iraq: 350,000

U.S.: 481,266

Navy — Active Duty:

Iraq: 5,000

U.S.: 381,901

Air Force — Active Duty:

Iraq: 30,000 (with 17,000 in air defense)

U.S.: 362,330

Air Force — Fighter/Attack Aircraft:

Iraq: 35

U.S.: 1,631

Source: C.I.A., Jane's