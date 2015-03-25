Hawaiians Make Mile-Long Lei

May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii.

The point was driven home at Kapiolani Park in Waikiki where a gigantic flower lei was strung.

Organizers say the lei measured 5,336 feet in length, 56 feet longer than a mile.

Documentation of the lei — including video, photos and witness statements — is to be sent to Guinness World Records.

Success seems all but certain, because organizers say there is currently no Guinness record for the world's longest lei.

Mayor Mufi Hannemann is to announce when Guinness makes the record official.