Guns N' Beatles: Axl Rose and Paul McCartney Storm MySpace

When Axl Rose and Paul McCartney started their careers, music was released primarily on vinyl albums, and lines of fans snaked for blocks from the front doors of record stores when the latest Beatles and Guns N' Roses albums were released.

Things are different now.

Both the ex-Beatle and the current Guns N' Roses frontman (with a completely new backing band) are releasing their latest music on the online social network MySpace. McCartney is debuting "Electric Arguments" with his side group The Fireman, and Guns N' Roses is finally releasing "Chinese Democracy," seventeen years in the making.

Click for photos of Paul McCartney performing in Tel Aviv.

MySpace members will be able to listen to the new songs, but won't be able to download them. Geffen Records will release "Chinese Democracy" on November 23 at Best Buy stores. "Electric Arguments" is due in stores, and onMySpace Music, on November 25.

The title track of "Chinese Democracy" debuted this week at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

