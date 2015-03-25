Guests and Topics: November 23

See you in the No Spin Zone at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

CBS News announced today that Dan Rather (search) will step down after nearly a quarter of a century as the anchor of the "CBS Evening News." This word comes just months after the National Guard "Memogate" scandal rocked CBS News. What's behind this move? We'll talk with two former CBS Newswomen who worked with Rather: Deborah Potter and Liz Trotta.

Plus, the NBA player at the center of the "basket-brawl" controversy is speaking out. What does Ron Artest (search) have to say about his violent behavior last week?

Also, is the media letting the Bush administration keep too many secrets? We'll talk to a journalism insider who says yes!

Finally, in the "Back of the Book" segment, Donald Trump's right-hand woman tells us how not to hear the words "you're fired"... From life in the boardroom with Donald Trump to her new runaway bestselling book we'll get the real deal from Trump exec Carolyn Kepcher when she joins us in the No Spin Zone this evening!

