Guests and Topics: November 16

Tuesday, November 16:

More controversy over the NBC video of a U.S. Marine shooting a wounded, unarmed Iraqi in a Mosque in Fallujah. We'll discuss the incident with FOX News Military Analyst and former U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bob Maginnis and civil rights attorney Michael Gross.

Then, the shakeups continue in the Bush administration as the president prepares for his second term in office. What's happening? Is this business as usual after four years of a presidential administration or is something else going on? What can we expect from Condoleezza Rice and other loyal staffers in 2005 and beyond? Former Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Joe Lieberman joins the debate this evening!

About the Show

Fast-paced and hard-hitting, "Hannity & Colmes" brings viewers a heated discussion in a nightly face-off. Relishing in controversial topics, personalities and social issues, conservative radio commentator Sean Hannity and liberal radio personality Alan Colmes offer their points-of-view in an often animated, always compelling debate.

But, unlike similar debate shows — which often appear scripted — "Hannity & Colmes" conducts a live, spur of the moment deliberation on politics and social topics. Also, differentiating the show is its dedication to "move away from the Beltway," bringing audiences an alternative discussion program without the "in" comments.

Adding fuel to the fire, several high-profile guests have joined the program on a wide-range of topics.

"With guests who are 'in the middle of the fight,' we're able to hear their point-of-view on the topics, as well as advance our own feelings," said Hannity.

"Believe it or not, I agree with that statement," quipped Colmes.