See you in the No Spin zone at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

Tonight..."The O'Reilly Factor" is on...

Al Gore, Reuters and even CBS News... they all say Saddam Hussein has no ties to terrorist groups. But will a new report prove them wrong?

Plus, don't miss a brand new edition of Bill's world-famous "Talking Points Memo" and "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day!"

See you in the No Spin Zone, tonight at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET!

— All topics and guests subject to change.