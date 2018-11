Don't miss the debate LIVE this evening at 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET!

Stay with the # 1 nightly debate program on cable news because — We Debate. You Decide.

Tonight on "Hannity & Colmes" ...

• Tonight's broadcast of 'Hannity & Colmes' is preempted so that Fox News may bring you special coverage of the National Day of Mourning for President Reagan (search).

All these stories and much more!

Don't miss "Hannity & Colmes" LIVE this evening at 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET!