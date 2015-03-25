Guests and Topics: July 19

Don't miss the debate LIVE weeknights at 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET!

Democrats aren't amused by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger's use of the mocking term "girlie men" (search) to describe some lawmakers, although a spokesman for the governor said no apology would be forthcoming.

Schwarzenegger dished out the insult at a rally Saturday as he claimed Democrats were delaying the budget by catering to special interests. Democrats protested that the remark was sexist and homophobic.

"If they don't have the guts to come up here in front of you and say, 'I don't want to represent you, I want to represent those special interests, the unions, the trial lawyers ... if they don't have the guts, I call them girlie men," Schwarzenegger said to the cheering crowd at a mall food court in Ontario.

So, are the California Governor's remarks sexist? Homophobic? Or just part of Schwarzenegger's unique style?

