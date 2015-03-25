Guests and Topics: January 18

Watch "Hannity & Colmes" weeknights at 9 p.m. ET!

Here's just some of what we've got planned for you on "H & C" tonight!

Hillary's "Plantation" Comments

The fallout continues over New York Democrat Senator Hillary Clinton and her fiery speech in Harlem on Monday where she charged that the House “has been run like a plantation, and you know what I’m talking about."

Now First Lady Laura Bush is calling Mrs. Clinton's remarks "laughable"...

We'll ask Dick Morris FNC political analyst and former adviser to President Clinton to give us his take on the Senator's explosive remarks!

Plus, how do comments like these effect African-American Republicans? Illinois Democrat Representative Barak Obama declared his support for Mrs. Clinton this morning. This evening, Maryland's Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele joins us with his reaction to the Senator's speech.

Also, former victims of Saddam Hussein's terror regime met with President Bush at the White House today. We'll to someone who was at the meeting.

These stories and much more ... don't miss "Hannity & Colmes" tonight at 9 p.m. ET!

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.

About the Show

Fast-paced and hard-hitting, "Hannity & Colmes" brings viewers a heated discussion in a nightly face-off. Relishing in controversial topics, personalities and social issues, conservative radio commentator Sean Hannity and liberal radio personality Alan Colmes offer their points-of-view in an often animated, always compelling debate.

But, unlike similar debate shows — which often appear scripted — "Hannity & Colmes" conducts a live, spur of the moment deliberation on politics and social topics. Also, differentiating the show is its dedication to "move away from the Beltway," bringing audiences an alternative discussion program without the "in" comments.

Adding fuel to the fire, several high-profile guests have joined the program on a wide-range of topics.

"With guests who are 'in the middle of the fight,' we're able to hear their point-of-view on the topics, as well as advance our own feelings," said Hannity.

"Believe it or not, I agree with that statement," quipped Colmes.