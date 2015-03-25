Guests and Topics for Sept. 9

Here’s what is on tap for Thursday:

'FOX & Friends First' (6 a.m. ET)

President Bush wants to square off against John Kerry in two, instead of three, presidential debates. Will he be able to eliminate one of the events, or is it too late? We’ll get a fair and balanced debate from Republican strategist Cheri Jacobus and Democratic strategist Scott Segal.

With both Williams' sisters out of the U.S. Open, will a new face emerge as champ? We’ll ask ESPN tennis analyst and former pro, Luke Jensen.

In an attempt to connect the dots leading to the Sept. 11 attacks, some key players and events are compiled in the new book, "The Terror Timeline.” Paul Thompson put the comprehensive chronicle together and joins us in studio.

'FOX & Friends' (7 a.m. ET)

John Kerry blasts the president's decision to go to war with Iraq, saying the $200 billion price tag is why our country has economic woes. We’ll get reaction from Nicolle Devenish, national communications director for the Bush-Cheney campaign.

Why is the president considering dropping one of the three presidential debates? We’ll ask Bill Sammon, FOX News political analyst and senior White House correspondent for The Washington Times.

U.S. warplanes pound the troubled Iraqi city of Fallujah, in an attempt to root out militants. This as the U.S. military death toll surpasses one thousand. We’ll get a first hand account of the situation in Iraq from Lt. Col. Oliver North, author and host of "War Stories.”

Are our supposed allies the greatest threat to our national security? We’ll ask Bill Gertz, reporter for The Washington Times and author of "Treachery.”

Plus, what would happen if terrorists attacked a nuclear power plant near New York City? That’s the topic of Rory Kennedy’s new film, "Indian Point: Imagining the Unimaginable."

And, meet the most recent addition to the hit talk show "The View," Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

