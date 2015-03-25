Guests and Topics for March 8
• Sen. John Warner, R-Va., Armed Services committee chairman
• Larry Myers, nephew of sniper victim Dean Myers
• Mark McCroson, supervising probation officer, U.S. District Court, DC
• Lis Wiehl, FNC legal analyst
• Dennis Kneale, Forbes managing editor
• Steve Ricchetti, former deputy chief of staff to President Bill Clinton
• James Lake, Republican strategist and former adviser to President Reagan
• Lou Diamond Phillips, actor
• Steven Lipscomb, CEO of The World Poker Tour
• Harvey Levin, creator, executive producer,
• Alireza Jafarzadeh, president of Strategic Policy Consulting, INC
• Terry W. Winters, deputy police chief in Muncie, Indiana
• Walter Yetnikoff, author and former CBS Records president
• Charles Moose, former Montgomery County police chief
• Sen. Bob Graham, D-Fla., former Democratic presidential candidate
• Thomas Reed, former secretary of the Air Force
• Reid Bramblett, associate editor Budget Travel Magazine
• Samantha Ettus, president of EMM
• Isaac Yeffet, former El Al Airlines security chief
• William Finnegan, staff writer, The New Yorker
• Brit Hume, FNC Washington managing editor
NOTE: Topics and guests are subject to change.