Guests and Topics for March 15 & 16

In a last-ditch attempt to rally support for force against Saddam Hussein, President Bush is scheduled to meet with the prime ministers of Britain and Spain. What should we expect from this emergency council? We'll get the long and short of it from Newsday columnist Jim Pinkerton and Ellen Ratner, bureau chief for The Talk Radio News Service.



The efforts of police, the FBI and regular people helped find Elizabeth Smart. But searching for the truth as to what really happened will take a long investigation. One man who knows a lot about missing persons cases is private investigator Bill Majeski, former New York Police Department detective.



Is the threat of war or are conflicting economic figures fueling Wall Street jitters? FOX business contributor Gary Kaltbaum, president of Investors Edge Partners, helps us put the market into perspective. Catch him on Bulls and Bears at 10 a.m. ET.



U.S. warships head to the Red Sea in preparation for an all out assault on Saddam Hussein. But will Saddam be the first to strike? Retired Gen. Thomas McInerney, FOX News military analyst.

For nine months Elizabeth Smart pretended to be Augustine Mitchell. She even denied her true identity when police officers finally found her. Was she brainwashed and how? Here to answer that is Dr. Alan Hilfer, a psychologist at Maimonides Medical Center in New York.



Elizabeth Smart abductors are being held on "suspicion" of aggravated kidnapping charges. If the little girl was brainwashed, will police be able to prove it? FOX News legal analyst Lis Wiehl joins us.



Our troops are gearing up for war with Saddam Hussein preparing to put their lives on the line for their country. Our guest knows the price that comes with wearing the uniform. Staff Sgt. Michael McNaughton is a member of the engineer battalion of the Louisiana Army National Guard. He lost his right leg and two of his fingers when a land mine went off at the Bargram Air Base he was stationed at in Afghanistan.

Sunday

What will be discussed at the emergency meeting with President Bush, British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar? Is the United States willing to wait on a U.N. vote? We get the scoop from Walter Russell-Meade, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Elizabeth Smart is back home with her parents and her alleged abductors remain jailed on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping. What's next for Elizabeth, for her family and the alleged abductors? We find out from former federal prosecutor Tim Susanin.

It's a Girl!

Congratulations to E.D. and Joe Hill on the birth of their beautiful baby daughter, Sumner Holcomb Hill, who arrived at 9:07 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, and weighed in at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

Both mother and daughter are doing fine and thank you for your well wishes.

