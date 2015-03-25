Guests and Topics for June 3

Join us Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET as we bring you FOX News Live.

We want to hear from you ... e-mail us at foxfeedback@foxnews.com and the hosts will be taking your calls live at: 1-888-TELL-FOX.

You'll get all the day's breaking news, plus:

• Sen. Mark Dayton, D-Minn., member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

• Sen. John Ensign, R-Nev., member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

• Dr. Henry Lee, forensic scientist and author of "Cracking Cases"

• Barbara Curran, former federal prosecutor

• Geoffrey Nathan, criminal defense attorney

• William A. Gavin, former assistant director in charge of the FBI

• Bruce Fretts, senior correspondent for TV Guide

• Karen Bitar, former assistant district attorney

• Mercedes Colwin, criminal defense attorney

• Karen Finney, former press secretary to Hillary Clinton

• Boyden Gray, former White House counsel to President George H.W. Bush

• Michelle Malkin, syndicated columnist

• Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Edward Badolato

• Greta Van Susteren, host of “On the Record”

• Anthony Michael Hall, star of “The Dead Zone”

• Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee

• David Schwartz, criminal defense attorney

• Nelda Blair, former prosecutor

• Joe Pistone, the real “Donnie Brasco”

• Amb. Ned Walker, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates

• Charles Krauthammer, syndicated columnist and Fox News political analyst

• Jim O'Dea, criminal defense attorney

• Jordan Fox, special victims prosecutor in Brooklyn, NY

• Robert Ernenwein, former Los Angeles deputy district attorney

• Former Sen. Alfonse D'Amato , R-N.Y.

NOTE: Topics and guests are subject to change.