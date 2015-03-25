Guests and Topics for June 17

Join us Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET as we bring you FOX News Live.

We want to hear from you ... e-mail us at foxfeedback@foxnews.com and the hosts will be taking your calls live at: 1-888-TELL-FOX.

You'll get all the day's breaking news, plus:

• Sen. Mark Pryor, D-Ark.

• Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

• Patrick Clawson, deputy director of the Washington Institute For Near East Policy

• Harley Stock, forensic psychologist and hostage negotiator

• Bruce Fretts, TV Guide, senior correspondent

• Robin Korngold, psychotherapist and certified nutrition specialist

• John Nolan, retired military intelligence officer

• Gloria Allred, attorney

• John Gillies, GQ senior editor

• Sen. Joseph Lieberman, D-Conn.

• Jonathan Kaplan, staff writer, The Hill

• Tammy Bruce, FNC analyst and former president of L.A. chapter of N.O.W.

• Sen. Slade Gorton, 9/11 commissioner, former Washington senator

NOTE: Topics and guests are subject to change.